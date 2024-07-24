William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.19.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $264.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

