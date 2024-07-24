Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.