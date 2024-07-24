Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.59

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 268712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

