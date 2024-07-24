Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,766,453 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 283,400,328.38441837 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06790844 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,107,187.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

