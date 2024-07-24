WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

