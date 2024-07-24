Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

