Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $551,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.