Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.7 %

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -26.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

