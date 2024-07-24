Zacks Research Weighs in on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $223,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $221,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 259,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

