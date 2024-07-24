Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112.47 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $112.47 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,117,912 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01941561 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $21,401,352.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

