Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 16255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Zeta Global by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.