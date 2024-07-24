Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 16255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zeta Global Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.