Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $65,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zoetis by 32.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 408,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 99,162 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 141.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Zoetis by 509.9% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 855.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,122. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

