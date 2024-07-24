Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,797 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Zymeworks worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 823,990 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYME traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 432,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,254. The company has a market cap of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

