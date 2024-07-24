Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,797 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Zymeworks worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 823,990 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Price Performance
ZYME traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 432,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,254. The company has a market cap of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Zymeworks
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.