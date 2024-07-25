1,400 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

UPS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.08. 7,738,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

