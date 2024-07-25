176 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ASML by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.2 %

ASML stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $862.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,004.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $942.04.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

