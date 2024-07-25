2,000 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.