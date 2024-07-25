20,674 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 13.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

