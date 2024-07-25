28,976 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Block by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 301,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Block by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $3,285,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,243. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

