324,037 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 82,490 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 291,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,673. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,686.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

