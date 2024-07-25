3,843 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 266,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,405,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,263,000 after buying an additional 138,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,064. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

