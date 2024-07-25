4,257 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $23,073,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 103.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 127,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Trading Down 2.6 %

RDNT traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 556,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.57 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RadNet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last ninety days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.