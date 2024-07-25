440,700 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 440,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYRX stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 362,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

