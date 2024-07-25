4,617 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,591. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

