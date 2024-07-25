648 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $276.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.