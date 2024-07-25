7,614 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,491,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 614,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.