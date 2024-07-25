86 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $95.07 on Thursday, reaching $3,036.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,559. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,873.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,902.63.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

