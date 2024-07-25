A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$3.97-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AOS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 264,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,970. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

