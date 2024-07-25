Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1,108.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

HQH traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 123,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,149. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

