ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.48 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,846.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

