ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. ACNB has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

ACNB Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of ACNB opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACNB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

