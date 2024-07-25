ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Issues Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%.
ACNB Stock Performance
Shares of ACNB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 37,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,183. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.
ACNB Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
