ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Issues Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 37,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,183. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACNB

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.