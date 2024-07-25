Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.38

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.38 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 32775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

