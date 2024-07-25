AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,573. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

