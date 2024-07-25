AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,280. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

