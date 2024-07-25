Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

