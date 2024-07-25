Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

AJINY stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

