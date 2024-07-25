Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $3,752,459.34 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $3,752,459.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44.

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 647,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,874. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

