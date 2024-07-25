Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.88). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.86 ($0.86).

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,475.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.46.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

