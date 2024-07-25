Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 45,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alerus Financial

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.