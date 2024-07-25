Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.04%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
