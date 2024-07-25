Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 9,672 shares.The stock last traded at $239.10 and had previously closed at $236.24.

Several analysts recently commented on ALX shares. StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

