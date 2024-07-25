Algorand Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $38.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,808,459 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.