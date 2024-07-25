Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.00.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $244.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Align Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

