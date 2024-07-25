Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $18.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.05. 2,100,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,028. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

