Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $350.00. The stock had previously closed at $244.80, but opened at $228.11. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $236.52, with a volume of 220,871 shares.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.50.
Align Technology Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.32.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
