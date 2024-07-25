Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Update

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,685. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

