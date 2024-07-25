Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Alkermes Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 1,437,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.