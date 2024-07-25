Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.4 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
ALGM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 10,516,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,082. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
