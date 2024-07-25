Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.4 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 10,516,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,082. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.