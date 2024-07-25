Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $27.88. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 120,357 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 148.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

