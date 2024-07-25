Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $205.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

